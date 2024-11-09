Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul chill together

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul were recently spotted hanging out together.

The actors seemingly reunited for an event. Maniesh took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses of their time together, posting photos featuring Varun, Esha, and Mrunal.

The first image shows Maniesh posing with the 'Rustom' actor in a flight. He captioned the post, "Flying partner for today." The actor-host also shared a happy photo of him sitting next to Esha and Mrunal, writing, "Beauties with the beast." Esha also shared photos of her hanging out with the actors on her Instagram stories.

Maniesh also raved about Varun’s performance in his web series “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” where Varun stars alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sharing a video of Varun’s scene from the show, the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' actor wrote, "This guy is everywhere!! People binging on @varundvn on a flight too!!! #HunnyBunny ruling! @primevideoin."

Meanwhile, “Citadel: Honey Bunny” is directed by Raj & DK. Varun plays Bunny, a skilled stuntman, while Samantha portrays a spy in the film.

In a statement, Samantha revealed what inspired her to join the show, saying, “It’s not gimmicky and full of high-tech gadgets and technology. The world that is created is so real. The characters are genuinely relatable—ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances. That drew me in immediately. I also believe it was a brilliant move to set the show in the nineties.”

The storyline follows Varun and Samantha as they assume new identities and embark on an exhilarating, globe-trotting adventure. The cast also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” premiered on Prime Video India on November 7.

Talking about Maniesh, the actor was last seen in the family drama “JugJugg Jeeyo”, produced by Dharma Productions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.