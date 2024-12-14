Rajamouli's Dance with Wife Goes Viral – Watch the Hidden Talent of Jakkanna!

Renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, known for his modesty and reserved demeanor, has surprised fans and film circles alike with a rare display of his dance moves. A viral video capturing Rajamouli dancing alongside his wife, Rama Rajamouli, at a recent event has taken social media by storm.

In the video, the couple can be seen gracefully stepping up to the dance floor, much to the delight of attendees. Fans and industry insiders have been sharing the clip widely, with many hailing Rajamouli’s lively performance as a testament to his hidden talents. The affectionate nickname “Jakkanna,” often associated with his creative genius, is now being celebrated for his dancing prowess as well.

This isn’t the first time Rajamouli’s dance moves have grabbed attention. Just a month ago, the director and his wife were seen dancing at the wedding of music director M.M. Keeravani’s son. Their joyful performance became a highlight of the celebration and hinted at Rajamouli’s playful side, which is seldom seen by the public.

The viral video has sparked a wave of appreciation and admiration for the director’s versatility. While he is known globally for cinematic masterpieces like Baahubali and RRR, this candid glimpse into his personal life has only endeared him further to fans. Social media is flooded with comments praising his dance moves, with many calling it a “hit” moment that rivals his blockbuster films.

As the video continues to trend online, it’s clear that Rajamouli’s charisma extends far beyond the director’s chair. The candid joy and chemistry shared with his wife Rama have added a new dimension to the persona of the legendary filmmaker. Film enthusiasts and admirers eagerly await more such moments that showcase the playful and human side of one of India’s most revered directors.

