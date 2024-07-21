Three drug smugglers held in Punjab

Chandigarh, July 21 (IANS) Punjab Police have apprehended three drug smugglers, including a 'big fish' identified as Gurbax, and seized one kg of methamphetamine, also known as "ice", 2.45 kg of heroin and 520 grams of pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical, from their possession, an official said here on Saturday.

"Drugs smuggler Gurbax, alias Lala, has been actively sourcing the precursor chemicals, used to adulterate crude heroin to increase its potent effect, and to manufacture crystal methamphetamine," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, adding the accused used to earn a commission of Rs 50,000 per consignment.

Pertinently, police’s fight against drugs, which is resulting in breaking the supply chain of drugs, smugglers are now resorting to local manufacturing of synthetic drugs, like "ice", using precursor chemicals to fill the vacuum.

The Taliban in Afghanistan has also put a ban on the production of opium, which is also a reason behind the paucity of heroin supply.

Apart from Gurbax, other two arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Daljit Kaur and Arshdeep. Accused Gurbax and Arshdeep have a criminal history and both are out on bail.

The DGP said that the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has also traced the backward link of accused Gurbax and police teams are on manhunt to nab the kingpin of this narco-syndicate.

The development came after an investigation carried out by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police into the arrest of local drug peddler Daljit Kaur from the Kot Khalsa area on June 16, who was arrested with 50 gm heroin.

Her arrest further led to the arrest of her accomplice drug peddler Arshdeep from Chheharta area along with 200 gm heroin.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said during questioning of Daljit Kaur and Arshdeep, backward linkage was traced to Gurbax.

The latter was then arrested in an operation spanning over four days, with recovery of one kg "ice" and other drugs, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.