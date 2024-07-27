Wine Shops Closed for Two Days on July 28, July 29

All the wine shops and liquor shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are going to be closed for 48 hours. The wine shops will be shut in the view of Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival in the city. Laldarwaza Bonalu is a traditional festival celebrated grandly. In order to observe this festival, the officials ordered closure of wine shops in the twin cities. The wine shops in Old City will remain closed as well.

With this, heavy rush is observed at all the wine shops and liquor shops on July 27. The wine shops will reopen on July 30th morning. Till then, strict orders have been passed to close wine shops on July 28 and July 29, 2024.