December 26 holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on 26 December. The main reason for this move by the Telangana state government is Christmas, and it falls on December 25.

According to reports, the state government has issued a notification to this effect and is asking all schools, colleges and other educational institutions to get a holiday on December 26. It would make students and teachers rejoice and look forward to having a longer Christmas break.

This means December 25 is already a national holiday on account of Christmas. The Telangana government declared December 26 a holiday as well so that the students and their teachers would get a proper holiday break.

This decision also comes under the efforts of the Telangana government towards promoting welfare for students and teachers. The government recognizes the dedication and hard work of the education community by providing a longer break.

On the other hand, some banks in Telangana will also be closed in the following areas: Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillima on December 26, while it's best to confirm with your local branch.

Other news is that the Reserve Bank of India has also announced its list of holidays for December. The RBI said that on account of Christmas, banks will remain closed on December 25 and again on December 29, which is a Sunday.

