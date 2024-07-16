'Setting our sights on PKL-11': Udaya, Dharmaraj join Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League upcoming season, Udaya Kumar said he is setting his sights on the title after Tamil Thalaivas appointed him as chief coach and Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the strategy coach on Tuesday.

For the first time in PKL history, a team has chosen to proceed without a traditional head coach and assistant coach, instead opting for a dual-coach system to enhance and guide the team collaboratively.

Udaya Kumar, a highly respected figure in the world of kabaddi, brings a wealth of experience to Tamil Thalaivas. Known for his exceptional skills in player development, Kumar has an impressive track record as the coach of the Indian kabaddi team, leading them to gold medal victories in the Asian Games in 2002, 2006, and 2014. His responsibilities with the team will include year-round player development and enhancing the overall skill set of the team. Kumar's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and strengthening the squad further.

"With a meticulously restructured team, fortified defensive capabilities, and a precise offensive strategy, we are setting our sights on the Season 11 Championship. By implementing a cohesive team dynamic, we aim to secure a remarkable victory. Rather than focusing on established superstars, we are committed to providing opportunities to new, young, and talented players," said Udaya on the appointment.

Cheralathan, an ex-Pro Kabaddi player, is known for his strategic acumen and on-field prowess. A key player in Patna Pirates' season 4 PKL triumph, Cheralathan also boasts a stellar international career, having won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and securing gold medals in the 2017 South Asian Games and the Asian Beach Games. Currently, the head coach of the Indian Railways team, which recently finished as runners-up in the senior nationals, Cheralathan will focus on match strategies and in-game decision-making for Tamil Thalaivas.

"As we hail from the birthplace of kabaddi, we have a profound obligation to the sport. I am confident that we will make a strong comeback this year. We are introducing innovative strategies and are committed to giving our fullest effort this season," said Cheralathan, the most celebrated kabaddi player in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Thalaivas believe that the combination of Uday Kumar's skill development expertise and Dharmaraj Cheralathan's strategic insights will be instrumental in the team’s quest for the PKL season 11 title. With their immense experience and dedication, the coaching duo is set to lead the Thalaivas to new heights.

"The idea of onboarding coaches with diverse roles is to focus on the franchise's long-term vision of nurturing and developing young talent. Cheralathan, an ex-PKL player, brings a fresh ideology to the team and extensive experience in on-mat decision-making. His ability to connect with players will be invaluable in achieving our goals," said Shushen Vashishth, CEO, Tamil Thailavas.

