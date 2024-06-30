Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in higher reaches of J&K’s Gulmarg ski resort on Sunday following reports of armed men in the area, officials said.

Officials said that the security forces started a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) there after the reports were received.

"The CASO was started after the security forces received reports of two people with rifles moving in the Afarwat area of Gulmarg’s higher reaches. As a precautionary measure, phase two of the Gondola Cable Car that leads to the Afarwat heights has been shut down. Meanwhile, tourists and locals have been advised not to venture into the area till it is declared safe by the security forces," an official said.

