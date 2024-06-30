Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates

Bhubaneswar, June 30 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday announced that the Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Jagannath Temple at Puri will be opened soon.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony of newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs of the state organised here on Sunday, CM Majhi said: "There is an emotional question in everybody's mind that when the Ratna Bhandar will be opened. I want to say that Ratna Bhandar will be opened soon and inventory will be carried out of the ornaments of the holy triad kept there. Stern action would be taken against those who will be found guilty and nobody will be spared."

The Chief Minister said that a new Odisha has taken birth for the safeguard of Odia Asmita (Odia Self-Identity) following the end of the rule of those who were maligning the heritage, culture and language of Odisha by distorting the image of Utkal (Odisha).

He said that the BJP government will work hard to protect Odia Asmita and make Odisha the number 1 state in India. Odisha is included in the pledge of PM Modi of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Majhi further asserted that BJP succeeded in forming the government on its own after a long struggle only due to the hard work of the workers and leaders.

CM Majhi again reiterated that the much-hyped Subhadra Yojana will be launched in the state on September 17, the birthday of PM Narendra Modi.

The women beneficiaries will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 under the yojana, one of the major poll promises of BJP.

Senior party leaders including CM Majhi, two Deputy CMs K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, three Union Ministers, Dharmendra Pardhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram, state unit BJP president Manmohan Samal, other MPs and MLAs of the party were present on the felicitation programme held here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that new railway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be implemented in Odisha in the next five years.

He said that Odisha was neglected in the past by the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha.

"With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will bring railway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore to Odisha in the next five years," said Vaishnaw.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the BJP government in the state will work hard to fulfil the expectations of the people of Odisha with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the support and guidance of PM Modi.

The senior BJP leaders assured the people at the event that all the promises made in the election manifesto of the party will be fulfilled.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.