Samantha issues clarification on her post about alternative medication

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who earlier shared a post about alternative medication on her social media, has issued a clarification regarding the same.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy note talking about her choices and expressing empathy for those who cannot afford expensive medication.

Samantha wrote: “Over the last couple of years, I've had to take many different types of medicines. I've tried everything I was strongly advised to take. As advised by highly qualified professionals and after doing as much self-research as is possible for a layperson like me. Many of these treatments were also very very expensive."

The actress further mentioned that she often thought about how fortunate she is to afford these treatments and empathised with those who cannot.

Samantha shared that conventional treatments weren't yielding positive results for her for a long time.

She continued: “There's a good chance it was just me and I’m sure they will work very well for others. “These two factors led me to also read up on alternate therapies and treatments. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me. Treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare. I am not naive enough to go about strongly advocating a treatment.”

Samantha said that she consulted a highly qualified doctor who served with DRDO for 25 years, and he was the one who prescribed her the alternative medication.

“I merely suggested with good intentions because of all that I have faced and learnt in the last couple of years. Especially that treatments can be financially draining and many may not be able to afford them. End of the day, we all depend on educated doctors to guide us. This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD, who has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy," she shared.

The actress then addressed a social media user who criticised her in a post on X and called for her to be imprisoned for advocating alternative medication.

Samantha stated, “A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a Doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity.”

The actress clarified that she shared her post as someone in need of medical treatments, not as a celebrity, and emphasised that she was not profiting from the post or endorsing anyone.

Samantha wrote: “We cannot just give up when medicines aren't working. I certainly wasn't ready to give up… Coming back to the topic of the said gentleman Doctor, it would have been nice had he politely invited my Doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from that debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals. And as far as sharing information about the treatments that have helped my health, I shall be more careful as my intentions are only to help others. Not to harm anyone.”

“I've had so many well-meaning people suggesting ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture, Tibetan medicine, pranic healing etc. I heard them all out. I was merely doing something similar. Sharing something that worked for me, as an option. And I know many of us dealing with health issues need that help, especially given how overwhelming it is when every option has qualified people who are so certainly sure of their polar opposite opinions. Both sides, for and against every treatment, are both so sure and persuasive. It's difficult to navigate these and find good help," he added.

