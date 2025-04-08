Canadian PM Mark Carney visits BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto

Toronto, April 8 (IANS) Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the iconic BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the city, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and Swaminarayan Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversaries of Lord Shri Ram and Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan.

As Canadian PM arrived at the BAPS temple, he was welcomed with traditional Hindu rituals, including the tying of a nada-chhadi (sacred thread) and a garland by senior BAPS swamis. He then participated in the sacred abhishek ritual of Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, offering prayers for peace and well-being across Canada and the world.

During his Mandir tour, Canadian Prime Minister admired the temple’s intricate stone carvings and spiritual grandeur, and participated in the arti ceremony, offering flowers and fruits at the central shrine.

A highlight of the visit was the presentation of a special multilingual edition of the ‘Satsang Diksha’ scripture, authored by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

A personal letter of blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj, sent from India, was also read aloud in his presence. In the heartfelt message, Mahant Swami Maharaj prayed for the Canada PM's leadership, and also for the prosperity of Canada and all its people.

Deeply moved, the Prime Minister penned in the guest book and wrote, “With the deepest appreciation for your prayers and hospitality, and with all my conviction to work without fail to promote peace, unity, harmony, and prosperity for Canada, India, and all nations.”

Mark Carney acknowledged the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir’s ongoing contributions to Canadian society, including its role in promoting community service, interfaith harmony, cultural preservation, and youth development. He expressed admiration for how the Mandir continues to be a symbol of peace, volunteerism, and national unity.

Before leaving, Canada PM Carney also engaged warmly with community members and Hindu leaders, reinforcing his commitment to diversity, inclusion, and cultural harmony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.