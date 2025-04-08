Sunny Deol channels ultimate swag and Jaat vibes in new theme song from ‘Jaat’ film

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The makers of Sunny Deol’s upcoming actioner “Jaat” have released the theme song from the movie.

The peppy track featuring Deol captures his larger-than-life persona, infusing it with the classic swag and powerful Jaat vibes. In the song, the 'Border' actor delivers an electrifying performance, exuding confidence and intensity with every beat. The theme song sets the tone for the film, showcasing the rugged and unapologetic spirit of the Jaat culture, which has always been a defining element of Deol's roles in cinema. In the foot-tapping number, Sunny dons a kurta, pajama, and turban, adding to his iconic Jaat look.

Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram handle to share the song and captioned it, “The sweetest friendship, that of a Jat. Enemies with a Jat will face heavy consequences. The powerful #JaatThemeSong out now!A @musicthaman beat Written and Sung by @amritmaan106 Choreography by @ganeshacharyaa. Jaat grand release worldwide on April 10th.#BaisakhiWithJaat.” (sic)

The makers had previously released tracks, ‘Touch Kiya’ and the electrifying song ‘Oh Rama Shri Rama.’ On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on April 6, the makers released the song 'Oh Rama Shri Rama' in grand style at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi. The event was attended by Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and producer TG Vishwa Prasad. Composed by Thaman S, this track is a powerful addition to the film's vibrant soundtrack.

Prior to this, the makers dropped the sizzling dance number "Touch Kiya" featuring Urvashi Rautela shaking a leg with the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. The song features the soulful vocals of Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics written by Kumaar and music composed by Thaman S.

Speaking about working alongside Sunny Deol after 12 years in 'Touch Kiya,' Urvashi said, “Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

“Jaat,” directed by Gopichand Malineni, is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

