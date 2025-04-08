‘Raid 2’ trailer sets stage for an intense clash between Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid 2’ was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises a power-packed spectacle. The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Raid’, cranks up the thrill a notch as it dives deep into the world of corruption, power, and high-stakes drama.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as the Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik. This time around, he takes on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh).

The trailer teases a gripping narrative between the two actors; brimming with thrills and suspense, it leaves the audience craving for more. It unveils Ajay Devgn’s signature intensity which is both commanding and compelling along with Riteish Deshmukh’s promising new avatar as an influential politician. Riteish makes up for a power-hungry antagonist, and he oozes charm and cruelty in equal measure, making him the perfect nemesis to Devgn’s unshakable lawman.

Ajay’s lead character reportedly conducts his 75th raid on the antagonist, and his properties, setting the stage for an intense battle, and clash of egos.

The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, and draws battle lines and raises the stakes. Like its precursor, the sequel is also based on the income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department who work with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. The film was announced in April 2020. Filming was held in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in the first half of 2024

‘Raid 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film is is set to arrive in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

