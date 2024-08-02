Romania reports new West Nile virus case

Bucharest, Aug 2 (IANS) Romania's National Public Health Institute confirmed on Friday a new case of West Nile virus infection over the past week.

The latest infection was reported in an 80-year-old from Mures County in central Romania, Xinhua news agency reported.

Public health authorities confirmed on July 25 the first case of West Nile virus infection since the surveillance period began in early June.

The institute advises wearing long sleeves and pants, using mosquito repellents and insecticides, installing window screens, and eliminating standing water to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection amid high temperatures and heat waves.

West Nile virus can cause neurological disease and death in people. It is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes, and there is currently no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment available.

In 2023, Romania saw multiple cases of West Nile virus, with eight confirmed deaths.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.