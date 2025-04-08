US escalates military action in Yemen amid Houthi defiance

Aden, April 8 (IANS) The United States has intensified its military campaign against sites of the Houthi forces in Yemen, conducting 22 airstrikes across northern Yemen early Tuesday.

This latest wave of strikes targetted eastern and southern areas of the capital, Sanaa, the Island of Kamaran in the Red Sea, and the oil-rich Marib province, according to reports from Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and local residents.

Witnesses described the bombardment as "very powerful and violent," though no casualties have been immediately reported from Tuesday's operation. This escalation follows Sunday night airstrikes that reportedly killed four children and wounded 25 others in Sanaa.

The current US air campaign, which began on March 15, reportedly aims to halt Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, particularly those the group claims are linked to Israel.

Despite the sustained US offensive, Yemeni military analysts suggest these airstrikes have failed to deter the Houthis, who continued to target American and Israeli interests in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Houthi reports, 17 US-made MQ-9 Reaper drones have been downed in Yemen between October 2023 and April 3, 2025.

On Monday, the group claimed that it launched a drone attack on a military target in Tel Aviv, Israel, and struck two US warships in the Red Sea with cruise missiles and drones.

"The US campaign against the Houthis has, to date, not achieved its stated objectives," said Ali Bin Hadi, a retired military official and expert based in Aden.

"The group still possesses the ability to threaten international navigation, its leadership remains intact, and Washington is incurring substantial costs without achieving significant progress," he said.

But political analyst Muqbil Naji from Aden suggests these airstrikes may be "a prelude to ground operations," potentially involving direct US military intervention or increased support to forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Naji noted a "looming opportunity" for the Yemeni government to "liberate" at least Hodeidah and the West Coast from the Houthis with the support of regional countries and the United States.

Supporting this assessment, Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday called for "unified ranks and active support" in the fight against Houthi forces, declaring that the "decisive hour was approaching" to end what he described as the suffering inflicted by the war waged by the Houthi militias.

The Yemeni leader reiterated his government's commitment to "restore usurped state institutions."

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been fighting against the internationally-recognised government since 2014.

The Houthis maintain that their maritime attacks in the Red Sea aim to pressure an end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza and facilitate the return of humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories.

The two analysts warned the ongoing conflict between Washington and the Houthi group risks opening a new long-term front in the strategically vital Red Sea region, with complex implications for regional and international security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.