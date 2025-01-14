Rakul Preet Singh switches on her 'work mode' this Makar Sankranti

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) One of the most sought-after actresses Rakul Preet Singh decided to celebrate Makar Sankranti in her unique way. The stunner marked the festival by entering the work mode for her next.

The 'Runway 34' star took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her first day back on the set in 2025. She dropped a behind-the-scene photo from her vanity van, along with the caption, "Kickstarting work in 2025. Let's gooooooo." Rakul Preet Singh can be seen accompanied by her makeup artists in the mirror selfie from her vanity.

2025 seems to be an extremely busy time for Rakul Preet Singh as she has several exciting projects lined up for release. The diva will be seen reprising her role as Sonia Gupta in the much-awaited sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Ashish Mehra. The cast further includes R. Madhavan,Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

Aside from this, Rakul Preet Singh will further play the lead in Mudassar Aziz's romantic entertainer, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and

Aditya Seal will also be seen playing significant roles in the drama, along with others. The actress will further be seen sharing screen space with acclaimed actress Neena Gupta in "Ameeri". The movie will be helmed by Ashish R Shukla.

Refreshing your memory, Rakul Preet Singh faced a gym accident in October 2024. The stunner sustained a back injury while performing an 80 kg deadlift without a back belt. She was forced to step away from her work schedule for a short period due to the injury. The actress even dropped an Instagram post revealing that she will be on bed rest until recovery.

