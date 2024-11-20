Rajasthan a state of immense possibilities: Singapore delegation

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) A delegation from Singapore praised work being done in different fields in Rajasthan after meeting Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday.

The delegation said that Rajasthan is a state of immense possibilities and excellent work is being done here in the field of health, skill development and energy.

Addressing a meeting organised with the delegation of Singapore in the conference hall of the Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said: "Our goal is to make Rajasthan an economy of 350 billion dollars in the next 5 years by doubling it from 180 billion. As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Developed India-2047, we are also working for Developed Rajasthan-2047 and Singapore can become our very important partner in this reference."

Welcoming the representatives from Singapore, he said that Rajasthan has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and Rajasthan is famous all over the world for its unique culture and heritage.

He said that Singapore is a very important partner of the Prime Minister's 'Act East Policy' and Singapore has inspired the world with its economic model.

The Chief Minister said that unprecedented work is being done in various sectors including health, water conservation, and industry in Rajasthan.

“To provide accessible health services to the people of the state, we have given 8.26 per cent of the total budget to the health sector. Water conservation is being promoted in the state through Catch the Rain and Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban 2.0. We have signed a historic MoU of ERCP for drinking water and irrigation in eastern Rajasthan,” he said.

Sharma said that to open new investment opportunities from all over the world in the state, “We are going to organise the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit from 9 to 11 December. Ground Water Recharge going on in Rajasthan through the presentation.”

Principal Secretary Medical and Health. Gayatri A. Rathore informed that the state government is providing free health insurance coverage to about 88 per cent of the population of the state through the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana.

Commissioner of Industries Rohit Gupta informed that Rajasthan is a leading state in the country in renewable energy, gems and jewellery, textiles, mines and petrochemicals.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Ministry of Singapore Jenil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State from the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Tan Kok Meng among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.