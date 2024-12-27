Properties of Pak-based terrorists attached by J&K Police

Jammu, Dec 27, (IANS) In a significant action against anti-national elements, properties of three terrorists involved in unlawful activities and operating from across the border have been attached under provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said on Friday.

The properties attached include that of Khadim Hussain, resident of Kandi, Tehsil Kotranka, District Rajouri – 3 Kanals, 4 Marlas, and 31 Sq Feet.

Muneer Hussain, resident of Gakhrote, Tehsil Kotranka, District Rajouri – 2 Kanals and 8 Marlas.

Mohd Shabir, resident of Panjnara, Tehsil Kotranka, District Rajouri – 2 Kanals, 2 Marlas, and 253 Sq Feet.

Police said that the total property attached is 7 Kanals and 15 Marlas with an approximate value of Rs 18.5 lakh.

"The attachment was carried out following the orders of the Hon'ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (JMIC), Kotranka," police said.

"This decisive action was executed by a joint team of Police and civil administration.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the district administration to combat anti-national elements and safeguard public order."

The police statement further added that the public is urged to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies to strengthen peace and security in the region.

This a part of a crackdown to demolish the ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 28, in a major breakthrough against terror networks, District Police Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir successfully attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

In April acting tough against wanted local terrorists based in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a special drive against the absconders/wanted terrorists and as part of this drive properties of four terrorist handlers who were declared as proclaimed offenders by the court were attached by the police.

