PM Vishwakarma Yojana brings new hope for craftspeople in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 27 (IANS) The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is not only providing a ray of hope for craftspeople and artisans across the country but is also helping them become Aatmnirbhar (self-reliant).

Munna Sharma, a barber by profession, said that his family has been engaged in the occupation for the last 35 years.

He said he learnt about PM Vishwakarma Yojana through mobile and TV, and has applied for the scheme.

Sharma said that he is hopeful that the scheme will help him financially in his work. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the poor and is "helping us through this scheme".

Bhim Thakur, who owns a salon and is a beneficiary of the scheme, said that he will expand his business with the loan provided under the scheme.

"My grandfather and great-grandfather also used to do the same work. There are about 20 people in my family. My brother and nephews also help in this work. About a year ago, we filled out the form for PM Vishwakarma Yojana and we were selected. After being selected, we were provided training on how to communicate better with customers. We also got a loan under this scheme. We will use this loan to expand our business," he said.

"I never thought that such a scheme would be brought for us which will help our family. If more schemes come, we will try to progress more. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for taking care of poor families," he added.

Rajesh Kumar Thakur, another barber, also hailed the scheme and urged fellow craftsmen to take its benefits to grow their businesses.

According to District Industries Centre, approval was granted to provide training and equipment to 614 craftspeople and artisans under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Nalanda district.

He said that a total of 53,139 applications were received in the district, out of which 11,261 were sent to the district-level committee and 4,000 applications were approved. After this, the state-level committee gave final approval to 614 applications.

These 614 beneficiaries are now being trained at Jan Shikshan Sansthan. After training, they will be provided toolkits and a loan of Rs 1 lakh. Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, 18 types of craftspeople like carpenters, blacksmiths, cobblers, tailors, masons, washermen and barbers are being given benefits.

The objective of the scheme is to empower traditional craftspeople and artisans and make them self-reliant. Through the scheme, training, equipment and financial assistance are provided to them, so that they can do their work efficiently and enhance their income.

The kind of response the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is receiving in the Nalanda district makes it clear how useful the scheme is for the craftspeople.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.