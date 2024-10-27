Ahmedabad: Key suspect arrested in 14-year-old murder case

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Ahmedabad’s Crime Branch has arrested Ramesh Danabhai Desai, a key suspect in a high-profile 2010 murder case in Vejalpur.

The case, which had remained unsolved for over a decade, involved the brutal murder of Manish Sahay, whose body was discovered tied and hidden under a kitchen platform at his rented home.

He was found dead in his rented apartment, with his body concealed beneath a kitchen platform. The accused, Ramesh Danabhai Desai, reportedly had a homosexual relationship with Gupta. The murder occurred after a violent argument, where Desai attacked Sahay with a metal object.

Desai allegedly murdered Sahay following a dispute on June 29, 2010. After the crime, he stripped Sahay's body, taped it, wrapped it in cloth, and concealed it beneath sand and cement under the kitchen sink of their rented Ahmedabad home.

Sahay's decomposed body was discovered days later, leading to an extensive investigation that ultimately resulted in Desai's arrest over a decade later.

According to Crime Branch officials, Ramesh fled the scene in 2010 and evaded law enforcement by assuming a false identity.

Recently, investigators identified his movements and tracked him from Mumbai to Rajasthan. The suspect initially presented fake identification but was ultimately identified due to regional speech patterns and distinct mannerisms.

In his confession, Ramesh reportedly detailed a personal dispute that escalated, leading to the murder.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.