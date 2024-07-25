Paris Olympics: Andy Murray withdraws from men's singles tennis

Paris, July 25 (IANS) Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, who is retiring from professional tennis following the conclusion of this year's Games, will partner Dan Evans in the men's doubles tournament as he bids to go out on a high with his third Olympic medal.

"I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan," Murray said in a statement confirming his withdrawal."

"Our practice has been great and we're playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time," he added.

The Briton bagged his first Olympic singles gold in the 2012 London Olympics, where he defeated Swiss legend Roger Federer in straight games. In Rio 2016 Games, he became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles gold medals, when he beat Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

