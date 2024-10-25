Friday OTT Releases: 23 New Titles to Binge-Watch

This weekend, OTT platforms have unleashed a massive lineup of 23 new titles, including films and web series, to keep you entertained. While theaters lack notable releases, except for "PotteI," OTT platforms have stepped up to fill the void.

Top Picks:

1. Swag (Telugu) - Amazon Prime

2. Satyam Sundaram (Telugu Dub) - Netflix

3. Do Patti (Hindi) - Netflix

4. Little Hearts (Telugu Dub) - Netflix

5. Jwigato (Hindi) - Amazon Prime

6. The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 (Telugu Dub) - Hotstar

Full List of OTT Releases (Oct 25):

Amazon Prime:

Swag (Telugu)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Japanese series)

Nautillis (English series)

Jwigato (Hindi)

Kadasai Ulag Por (Tamil)

Hotstar:

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 (Telugu Dub)

Aha Unstoppable Season 4 (Telugu talk show)

Criminal or Devil (Telugu)

Netflix:

Satyam Sundaram (Telugu Dub)

Do Patti (Hindi)

Don't Move (English)

Hellbound Season 2 (Korean series)

Hijack 93 (English)

Iblin (Norwegian)

Simon Biles Rising Part 2 (English series)

The Last Night at Tremoro Beach (Spanish series)

Geo (Hindi)

The Miranda Brothers (Hindi)

ZEE5:

Aindham Vedam (Telugu Dub)

Ai Jindagi (Hindi)

Apple TV+:

Before (English series)

Get ready to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies this weekend!



