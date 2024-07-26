Oppn MLA urges Goa govt to obtain GI tag for 'Kaavi Art' before K'taka gets it

Panaji, July 26 (IANS) Claiming that ‘Kaavi Art’ originates from the coastal state, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Friday asked the government to obtain the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for it before Karnataka gets its.

Sardesai raised the issue during Zero Hour in the ongoing assembly session voicing concern about the government of Karnataka planning to obtain the GI tag for Kaavi Art’.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 84th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ praised Goan Kaavi artist Sagar Naik Mule for preserving the century-old tradition. However, the Goa government is doing nothing to obtain a GI tag, but Karnataka has taken the initiative to obtain it.

“Prime Minister has said that it was brought by the Portuguese and then from Goa it travelled to Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Maharashtra through Saraswat-Brahmin families to decorate temples. It originates in Goa. If Karnataka obtains the GI tag first then it would be proved that our government is idle or BJP MLAs are not listening to Mann Ki Baat,” Sardesai said.

“Goa should obtain the GI tag before Karnataka takes it. Use your double engine to obtain it,” Sardesai added

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Art & Culture Minister Govind Gaude assured the House of fulfilling this aspiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech had said “I also got to know about the efforts of Sagar Mule ji of Goa, who is involved in saving centuries old 'Kaavi' painting from extinction. 'Kaavi' form of painting covers the ancient history of India in itself,”

“Actually, 'Kaava' means red soil. In ancient times red clay was used in this art. During the Portuguese rule in Goa, the people who migrated from there introduced the people of other states to this wonderful painting form. With the passage of time this painting was on the verge of extinction. But Sagar Mule ji has infused a new lease of life to this art,” PM Modi had said.

