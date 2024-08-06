Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat defeats World Champion Yui Susaki, advances to Quarterfinals

In the Women's Freestyle 50kg Wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Vinesh Phogat defeated the world's top-ranked and reigning champions, Yui Susaki of Japan and advanced into the quarterfinals. After trailing 0–2, Vinesh overcame Tokyo gold champion Yui thanks to her superior technical ability, securing her a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra is in action in the qualification round, often called the 'Golden Boy', in the Men's Javelin throw. However, Kishore Jena, the other javelin star from India, was unable to advance to the men's final. The Indian men's table tennis team was eliminated in the Round of 16 when China easily defeated them 0–3.