Odisha CM calls for peace following clash between two groups in Balasore

Bhubaneswar, June 17 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to different communities to maintain peace and harmony after a clash broke out between two groups in Bhujakhia Pir area under Town police limits of Balasore district on Monday.

CM Majhi also discussed the matter with the Balasore Collector and Superintendent of Police and asked the district administration to bring the situation under control.

The Chief Minister has urged everyone to maintain brotherhood, peace and order.

"Peace and order will not be allowed to be disturbed under any circumstances. Odisha is a peace-loving state," he said.

Local sources claimed that some residents of the Patrapada area after seeing blood flowing in a nearby drain, appealed to the local administration to stop the alleged slaughtering of animals as several religious places were located in close vicinity.

The residents later blocked the Chandipur-Balasore main road as the local administration allegedly failed to address their concerns.

Upon being informed, police and other officials of district administration reached the spot and tried to placate the protestors

Meanwhile, the situation soon got out of control after one of the groups resorted to stone pelting at the spot.

The violence prompted the district administration to impose Section 144 in the area from Banka Khajuri Square to Patrapada.

As many as five persons, including one Assistant Sub-Inspector, have reportedly sustained injuries in the clash.

The rioters also damaged more than 15 vehicles parked at the spot.

"The situation is under control now. The primary concern for us is now to control the law and order situation so that it does not aggravate further. Legal action against the persons engaged in the violence will be taken after the situation fully normalises," Balasore Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath, told IANS.

