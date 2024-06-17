With eye on Maha Assembly polls, Tatkare to launch statewide tour on Tuesday

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) After the below-par performance of the NCP in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, state party chief Sunil Tatkare will launch a statewide tour from Ahmednagar district on Tuesday with an eye on the Assembly election slated for September-October this year.

Tatkare’s move is crucial after he retained the Raigad Lok Sabha seat even as the NCP lost Baramati and Shirur to NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, besides losing Osmanabad to Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

During his two-day visit, Tatkare will review the Assembly constituencies of Ahmednagar City, Ahmednagar South Rural, Kopargaon, Akole, and Srirampur Nevasa.

Tatkare said his tour is aimed at further strengthening the party with the sole target of winning the upcoming Assembly elections with an improved performance.

During his tour, Tatkare will put forth the NCP’s stand as the party has already reiterated that it will not compromise on the ideology of Shiv Phule Shahu Ambedkar even though it has joined the MahaYuti government comprising the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

The chorus is growing in the NCP to demand 90 Assembly seats during the seat-sharing talks with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

The party's Working President Praful Patel, and senior ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse-Patil have also said that the NCP should get 90 seats in its quota.

