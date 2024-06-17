Mamata Banerjee has no respect for democratic setups: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has no respect for the democratic setups of the country although her party Trinamool Congress frequently accuses the Centre and the BJP of violating democratic norms, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

Senior BJP leader Prasad is presently in Bengal as the leader of a four-member central fact-finding team of the BJP deputed to review the situation arising out of the post-poll violence in the state.

Prasad along with the other team members -- ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb, former Uttar Pradesh DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, and Kavita Patidar, also a Rajya Sabha MP -- reached Kolkata on Sunday evening from where on Monday morning they left for Cooch Behar, one of the most affected districts by the post-poll violence.

In Cooch Behar, the team members interacted with the victims of post-poll violence. The fact-finding team was accompanied by BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul.

Stating that he also came to West Bengal after the panchayat elections last year, Prasad said, “Even then the BJP workers throughout the state were subjected to post-poll violence."

According to Prasad, it is most unfortunate that women were attacked in a state which has a woman Chief Minister.

“She (Banerjee) accused the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution. But, the Chief Minister herself does not care about the constitutional norms. Now she is creating a hype over the results of the Lok Sabha elections,” the BJP leader said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.