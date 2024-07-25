Netherlands to deliver 14 tanks to Ukraine by end of summer

The Hague, July 25 (IANS) The Netherlands, in collaboration with Denmark, will deliver 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine by the end of this summer, the Dutch Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The two countries purchased 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks last year, sharing the cost of about 165 million euros (about 178 million U.S. dollars). Though previously used, these tanks have undergone extensive refurbishment and testing over the past few months.

Twelve of the tanks are ready for shipment and the other two are still undergoing tests, but all 14 will be delivered by the end of summer, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Netherlands has previously supplied tanks to Ukraine. Last year, the Dutch Ministry of Defence, in partnership with Germany and Denmark, purchased used Leopard 1 tanks and refurbished them before sending them to Ukraine.

In March, the Netherlands signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, committing to support the country in security, reconstruction, and justice.

