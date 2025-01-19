Uttar Pradesh Government and Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

Public holidays for Uttar Pradesh in 2025 include a mix of government and restricted holidays, celebrating national, regional, and statewide events. Schools, offices, and institutions will observe these holidays, giving time off for important festivals and memorials. Here is the complete list of public holidays in Uttar Pradesh.

General Holidays:

These are the official government holidays for 2025. Please note that 14 of them fall on weekends, so no additional holidays will be granted for those dates:

January 26 – Republic Day (Saturday)

March 29 – Holi (Saturday)

April 14 – Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti (Monday)

May 1 – Labour Day (Thursday)

August 15 – Independence Day (Friday)

August 22 – Eid al-Adha (Friday)

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (Thursday)

October 23 – Dussehra (Thursday)

November 12 – Diwali (Wednesday)

November 13 – Govardhan Puja (Thursday)

November 14 – Children’s Day (Friday)

December 25 – Christmas (Thursday)

December 31 – New Year’s Eve (Wednesday)

Restricted Holidays:

These holidays are optional for schools and offices, and institutions may choose whether to observe them:

January 1 – New Year’s Day (Wednesday)

January 15 – Makar Sankranti (Wednesday)

February 19 – Maha Shivaratri (Wednesday)

March 8 – International Women’s Day (Saturday)

April 9 – Ram Navami (Wednesday)

April 22 – Earth Day (Tuesday)

May 5 – Buddha Purnima (Monday)

June 5 – World Environment Day (Thursday)

July 30 – Muharram (Wednesday)

August 5 – Raksha Bandhan (Tuesday)

September 17 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

October 5 – Vijayadashami (Sunday)

October 21 – Karva Chauth (Tuesday)

November 4 – Karwa Chauth (Tuesday)

November 28 – Eid-e-Milad (Thursday)

December 18 – Gita Jayanti (Wednesday)

December 20 – Eid-e-Milad (Friday)

These holidays provide a mix of mandatory and optional days off for schools and offices. The government has clarified that no additional holidays will be provided if a festival coincides with a pre-scheduled holiday.