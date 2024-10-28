October 30: Diwali holiday for schools, colleges in Puducherry!

All government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions including professional colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry have been declared holiday on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, on account of Deepavali Eve, the Lieutenant Governor said, owing to the important festival, across the Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.

To compensate for the lost working day, November 16 being a Saturday will now be observed as a working day for all government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions.

In a similar move, the Tamil Nadu government declared November 1 as a holiday for all its offices, state public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges. The Tamil Nadu government has declared this to ensure that students, parents, teachers, and government staff returning home after travelling to their native places for the Diwali festival get time to rest. This way, those who celebrate the festival will get some relief time.

All government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges in Tamil Nadu will be working on November 9 as a make-up for the holiday. The order was issued on October 19. This is done to make sure that academic and administrative schedules do not go astray because of the holiday.

