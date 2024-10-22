MP govt to hire 4 lakh employees in next 4 years

Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) In a significant decision for generating employment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hire more than four lakh employees in the next four years.

A proposal in this regard was put before the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yadav on Tuesday.

The Council of Ministers discussed this important issue, and subsequently, the proposal was approved.

Sharing more details on the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said departments, especially tourism, forest, industry, mining, etc., to provide maximum employment to the youths.

"Departments have been directed to prepare a report on how many jobs can be created and filled in the next four years. Lack of manpower affects the output of the state government. Hiring of these four lakh employees will announced at different times," Deputy CM Shukla added.

CM Yadav's cabinet decision can also be judged as fulfilling the promises made by the BJP during the Assembly elections held in November last year.

In its manifesto, the BJP had promised five lakh government jobs in five years.

The recruitment process of state government employees is done through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC for second-rank jobs) and Employee Selection Board (ESB), earlier used to known as Vyapam.

The planning is being done to fulfill the promises made for the next four years.

A portal is also being designed for the purpose wherein updates regarding the vacancy and recruitment would be recorded.

CM Yadav would often reiterate that employing the needy is the top priority of his government and would not be dependent on government jobs only.

He stressed making an action plan for providing employment by including sectors like tourism, forest, minerals, industry, and service, adding that the action plan ensures jobs for the needy.

