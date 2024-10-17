Mira Rajput gives sneak peek into ‘annual’ ritual with Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, married for nine years, continue to set relationship goals for their fans.

The couple often expresses their love for each other through affectionate social media posts, and their latest Instagram update is no exception. In a recent post, shared by Mira on her Instagram story, the couple can be seen all smiles as they hang out with friends. The snapshot captures the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor, flashing a radiant smile as he poses with Mira and their two friends. Mira, who holds the camera for the selfie, looks pretty in a black puffer jacket, while Shahid complements her in a matching black outfit. In the cozy click, the couple appears relaxed and happy, perfectly embodying their effortless bond.

Mira captioned the story, "Annual scene," offering a glimpse into their special moments together. In the next follow-up story, Mira posted a solo photo of her where she is seen posing while sitting on a couch. Another candid shot shows Mira holding ice-cream while posing for the camera. She captioned the photo, “Best friends click the worst pictures of you.” Shahid Kapoor’s wife also dropped an image of tempting vegan dishes. Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in 2015. The couple is proud parents of their two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

On the professional front, the ‘Haider’ actor is gearing up for the release of upcoming action thriller, ‘Deva’, directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is slated for release on February 14, 2025, perfectly timed for Valentine's Day. In an interview, Shahid Kapoor also confirmed that ‘Farzi 2’ is in the works. He mentioned that the 2023 thriller series had an "open-ended" climax, leaving room to further explore the storyline. Kapoor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon.

