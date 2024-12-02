Migratory birds arrive at Myanmar's wetland sanctuary for winter

Yangon, Dec 2 (IANS) More than 2,000 migratory birds from 29 species have arrived at the Moeyungyi Wetland Wildlife Sanctuary in Bago region of southern Myanmar to spend the winter, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Monday.

The report, citing an official from the sanctuary, said that the migratory birds began arriving at the sanctuary in the last week of November.

The migratory birds have travelled to Moeyungyi Lake via East Asia-Australian, Central Asian, and West Asia-East Africa flyways, the report added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The migratory birds included black-headed ibis, northern pintail, garganey, Eurasian coot, red-wattled lapwing, grey heron, ruddy shelduck, Pacific golden plover, purple swamphen, sandpiper, river tern and lesser whistling duck, it said.

The Moeyungyi Wetland Wildlife Sanctuary covering an area of 25,600 acres features 120 species of mammals, 28 species of amphibians and reptiles, among other species.

