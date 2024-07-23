Maha: War of words erupts between Ajit Pawar & Girish Mahajan over development funds

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday at the Cabinet meeting were reportedly engaged in a war of words over the allocation of development funds.

The verbal duel between the two leaders shocked the other cabinet members as it took place in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Girish Mahajan demanded additional funds for his department for the 25/15 scheme (the projects suggested by the elected representatives under this scheme are implemented mainly in rural areas) from the Finance Department headed by Ajit Pawar.

However, Pawar got agitated and reportedly asked Mahajan, “Where will we get the money, what land parcels the government should sell now to mobilise the funds?”

Mahajan also replied to Pawar and insisted that the funds need to be mobilised for the implementation of the 25/15 scheme in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly election.

He referred to the proposal seeking the Cabinet’s approval for the allocation of crores of rupees for a monument in the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district represented by an NCP legislator.

“If your (Pawar) stand is not to spend or demand additional funds for want of money then why the money is being allocated for the Sinnar monument?” asked Mahajan.

In the recently presented state budget, Pawar announced a slew of welfare schemes worth almost Rs 1 lakh crore which has put an additional burden on the state exchequer.

The Finance Department has hinted that the state government may have to raise loans for the implementation of those schemes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.