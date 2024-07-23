President Droupadi Murmu to visit Maharashtra on July 28

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra from July 28 to 30.

She will visit Pune, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nanded and Latur during her visit.

Among various programmes, she will attend the function to celebrate the Centenary Year of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on July 29 in Mumbai.

Her programmes planned for July 28 include a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple at Kolhapur, the inauguration of the mineral water plant at Savitri Mahila Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha and the extension building of Shobhatai Kore Warana Mahila Sahakari Patsanstha (credit society).

On July 29, the President will attend the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International Deemed University at Pune and later attend the Centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

On July 30, she will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir in Latur district and visit Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded.

On the same day, she will fly back to Delhi.

