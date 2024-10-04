Konda Surekha will not be forgiven, says Akhil Akkineni

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni has said that Telangana Minister Konda Surekha will not be forgiven for her vulgar and disgusting comments on the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Akhil, the half-brother of Naga Chaitanya, took to 'X' on Friday to lash out at the Forest and Environment Minister, saying there is 'no space for forgiveness for people like her in our society'.

"The baseless and ridiculous statements made by Konda Surekha are vulgar and disgusting. Being a public servant who is expected to protect the people she has decided to forget her morals and social welfare. The way she has acted is shameful and unforgivable," Akhil said.

"There are respected citizens and honest family members left hurt and disrespected. In a political war that she was selfishly trying to win she has shamelessly attacked and scapegoated innocent individuals who have much higher values and social understanding than her. As a family member and as a member of the film fraternity I will not be quiet. Justice must be served to this shameful person. As a family member and as a member of the film fraternity I will not be quiet. Justice must be served to this shameful person. There is no space or forgiveness for people like her in our society," he added.

Akhil is the son of popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni while Naga Chaitanya is Nagarjuna's son from his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Amala have already criticised Konda Surekha for her comments.

The Minister, while talking to the media on Wednesday, had blamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

After Samantha hit out at the Minister and clarified that the divorce was mutual and amicable, she retracted her comments.

"I spoke about a family. It was an unexpected slip of the tongue on my part. When I saw their tweets, I felt bad. When I realised that, I felt bad that I hurt someone. So I unconditionally withdraw my statement," she said on Thursday.

She, however, did not back down from her allegations against the BRS leader and demanded him to apologise to her for derogatory posts on social media.

Nagarjuna on Thursday filed a defamation case against Konda Surekha in a court in Hyderabad.

He accused the Minister of deliberately spreading lies with the sole aim of tarnishing his personal, professional, and family reputation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.