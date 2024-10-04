Govinda bullet incident: Actor gets discharged from hospital after injury

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Govinda, who got injured after his gun misfired on October 1 morning, has been discharged from the hospital.

The 60-year-old actor was photographed by shutterbugs while exiting the hospital. Govinda was sitting on a wheelchair and had a cast around his leg. His wife Sunita Ahuja was seen standing next to the actor.

Upon being greeted by the shutterbugs outside the hospital, Govinda was seen with folded hands, waving and even blowing kisses at the paparazzis.

On Thursday, his wife had shared the actor's health update and had said that Govinda will soon be discharged.

On October 2, Govinda was shifted to the general ward from the ICU. His manager Shashi Sinha had shared that the police have taken the statement of the actor’s daughter Tina. He also claimed that the actor’s statement was yet to be taken.

The actor misfired his licensed gun while he was cleaning the closet, and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken which led to the misfiring.

As per sources, the actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock.

At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu.

After the actor was in the hospital, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon paid a visit to Govinda at the hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai. She didn’t speak to the media, and straightaway walked inside the hospital building.

Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of actor Krushna Abhishek, had gone to meet her father-in-law Govinda. She arrived hurriedly in her car, and refused to speak to the media considering the situation in her family.

Krushna Abhishek also took to his Instagram and shared a health update about Govinda, who is his maternal uncle. He wrote, “Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in”.

