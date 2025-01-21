Kharge, Priyanka reach Belagavi for ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim' event

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 21 (IANS) AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Sambra Airport in Belagavi on Tuesday to take part in the inauguration of the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his Karnataka tour due to ill-health.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara warmly welcomed Priyanka and Kharge with bouquets.

Speaking to the media and clarifying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s absence, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is absent due to ill health. Please do not report that he is avoiding the convention for other reasons.

“One Kannada news channel claimed that Rahul Gandhi has distanced himself from the convention. What message does that send? Rahul Gandhi was ready to visit the state, but due to illness, he could not make it.”

Discussing programmes to commemorate 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi became the Chairman of the AICC, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “The ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign will be carried out throughout the year. Mahatma Gandhi’s principles are becoming distanced from society, and this programme aims to re-establish them.”

He further emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts were highly relevant in the contemporary period.

“He advocated for harmony, equality, the abolition of untouchability, women's empowerment, and the protection of women's rights. The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Basavanna, and Kanakadasa are reflected in the Constitution,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“There is opposition to Mahatma Gandhi, the Constitution, and Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideals. It is the Congress’ responsibility to protect them. We stand for the Congress and its principles, while they are Manuwadis,” he remarked.

He also added, “The Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will attend, along with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, working committee members, and other office bearers.”

The Congress government is inaugurating the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and holding a massive convention at the CP Ed Grounds later in the city.

The Congress has invited the Opposition leaders for the inauguration programme of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

