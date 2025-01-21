J&K Cabinet increases honorarium of SPOs, approves key proposals

Jammu, Jan 21 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Cabinet has increased the monthly honorarium of special police officers (SPOs) and also cleared key several key administrative proposals during its meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, officials said on Tuesday.

In a decision of far-reaching consequences, J&K Cabinet on Monday evening decided to increase, with immediate effect, the monthly honorarium given to SPOs.

A freshly recruited SPO will now get Rs 12,000 per month, those with five years of service will get Ra 18,000, those with 15 years will get Rs 24,000 and those with 30 years will get Rs 30,000 per month.

This decision of the J&K Cabinet is a forward step towards the recognition of services rendered by the SPOs.

In addition to discharge of routine duties, SPOs have given sacrifices and remained at the forefront of the fight against terrorists.

During the heydays of terrorism in J&K it was decided to recruit SPOs for augmentation of the J&K Police personnel and to give gainful employment to local youth so that these are not lured by the terrorists to join their ranks.

The Cabinet has also recommended that the session of the J&K Assembly should be convened in the first week of March.

"Cabinet has cleared the revision of dearness allowance rates payable to government employees, pensioners, and to those getting family pension. The revision will be effective from July 1, 2024."

"Cabinet approved proposals relating to grant of administrative approval for key proposals mooted by the Housing and Urban Development Department. The proposals included dumpsite remediation through bio-mining/bio-remediation of 11 lakh MTs of legacy waste at Achan dumping site, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 60.5 crore (Rs 33 crore from 14th Finance Commission and Rs 27.5 crore from Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0), pollution abatement and conservation of River Jhelum at Chuntkul and Gawkadal areas in Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 6445.68 lakh (Rs 6380.68 lakh under the National River Conservation Plan) and pollution abatement and conservation of River Banganga at Katra town, at an estimated cost of Rs 92.1 crore under the National River Conservation Plan."

"Cabinet has approved the implementation of a three-tier faculty structure in Government Dental College, Srinagar, and Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu, as per the norms of the Dental Council of India on staffing patterns."

"Construction of new hospital block for the emergency operation theatre at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, was also cleared."

"It also cleared the proposal on dispensing with oral tests/interviews for posts in pay level-6, as recommended by the J&K Service Selection Board."

"The amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, were also cleared by the cabinet," officials said.

