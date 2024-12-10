Iran not to 'pay ransom' to West over nuclear program says first Vice President Reza Aref

Tehran, Dec 10 (IANS) Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref affirmed the country's commitment to negotiations over its nuclear program but firmly rejected any form of "paying a ransom," according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

During a visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Aref criticised Western threats to activate the snapback mechanism, which would reinstate international sanctions against Tehran. He emphasised Iran's focus on "constructive interaction" to lift "cruel sanctions" while continuing "peaceful nuclear activities."

Aref reaffirmed Iran's readiness to rejoin the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if other parties also return to compliance. He highlighted Iran's transparency in its nuclear activities and adherence to the safeguards agreement, which ensures the peaceful use of nuclear materials and technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rejecting recent Western statements on the snapback mechanism, Aref warned that such actions would effectively end the JCPOA, adding, "Our strategy is action for action."

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in 2015, agreeing to limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the US withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to scale back its commitments. Talks to revive the deal, ongoing since 2021, remain stalled.

