Indian Navy displays operational prowess and capabilities on ‘Navy Day’

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Indian Navy displayed its operational prowess and capabilities through an 'Operational Demonstration' on the occasion of Navy Day in Odisha.

The President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest for the event, which was hosted by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.

“I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security, essential to enable our rise to a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With 63 ships being built in India, the Navy’s single-minded focus to be an Aatmanirbhar force by 2047 provides inspiration to all of us to pursue innovation in ‘Mission Mode’,” said the President.

She added that the Navy’s pioneering efforts in providing appropriate growth avenues to ‘Nari Shakti’ are especially praiseworthy.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate 'Operation Trident' the audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pak War in 1971.

“Over the past year, several achievements have elevated the Indian Navy's stature as we have deployed across the oceans, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including the INSV Tarini which is transiting the Southern Ocean,” Adm Dinesh K Tripathi.

He added that on the one hand, Indian Navy units have maintained an increased tempo of operations and a high state of combat readiness.

“On the other hand, our bilateral and multilateral engagements have enhanced cooperation with our partners and reinforced India's image as a responsible partner towards ensuring 'Security And Growth for All in the Region' in lines with the vision of Prime Minister,” he further added.

He said that today’s ‘Operational Demonstration’ has attempted to capture a slice of ‘What we Do at Sea’– demonstrating the Navy’s professionalism and our sense of purpose.

“On Navy Day, we continue to draw inspiration from our illustrious predecessors who forged history in 1971 through their bold and decisive action both in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to assure India of a glorious victory. We take a moment today to acknowledge our shipmates who have made the supreme sacrifice while we express our gratitude to our veterans who donned the white uniform with pride for many years and today continue to serve the nation post their retirement,” he said.

Other major attractions included performances by the Naval Band, Continuity Drill, and Horn Pipe Dance by SCC Cadets. The event culminated with the illumination of ships at anchorage followed by a Laser and Drone show at the beach. This was the second time that the Indian Navy had organised a mega event at a location other than a major Naval Station. Blue Flag Beach, Puri, is about 500 km from Visakhapatnam and about 200 km from the nearest Naval Station at INS Chilka.

