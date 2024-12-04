PM Modi attends Sneh Milan programme at Union Minister CR Patil’s house

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening attended a Sneh Milan programme at the Union Minister C.R. Patil’s house.

Home Minister Amit Shah; BJP President J.P. Nadda; Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya; Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

PM Modi strolled around and interacted with guests and posed for a group photo with all the attendees at the event.

BJP MLA and leaders from Gujarat had also flown to the national capital for the event.

Patil, who holds the Jal Shakti Ministry portfolio, is also the BJP Gujarat Chief.

