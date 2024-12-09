I-League 2024-25: Real Kashmir held 1-1 by Inter Kashi

Srinagar, Dec 9 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC were held 1-1 by Inter Kashi in the fourth round of the I-League 2024-25 season at the TRC Football Turf ground here on Monday. Midfielder Lalramsanga (8’) put Real Kashmir in the lead before Inter Kashi drew level in the second half through their Spanish striker Domingo Berlanga (69’).

Both Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir continue to occupy the top two spots on the I-League table with eight points apiece.

The Snow Leopards began the proceedings at a high pace and had an early lead to show for their initiative. Lalramsanga, whose run to the far post was not picked up by any defender, managed to get his head onto a corner and slip it past Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya in the eighth minute.

Inter Kashi, for their part, looked comfortable with the ball at their feet and looked to recover some ground in the match. However, it was only in the second half that they managed to show any real signs of recovery.

Despite all the efforts by the visitors, Real Kashmir managed to keep them out of the danger area in the opening exchanges of the second half as Serbian Nikola Stojanovic and Finnish Joni Kauko tried their luck from long range.

Berlanga had a good opportunity just after the hour mark when he turned his marker inside the box and fired a left-footer that went over the crossbar.

The 29-year-old finally drew his team level in the 69th minute. On the counter, Berlanga rushed onto an aerial through ball behind the defence and placed his left-footed effort into the net.

Both keepers played their part to keep the scores tied at 1-1 in the dying minutes. Bhattacharya made a fine save with a little over 10 minutes left of the clock off a shot from Shahid Nazir that was headed for the top corner, while Real Kashmir’s Mohd Arbaz palmed a Kauko effort away from close range in the 86th minute.

