Hyderabad Real Estate: 100-Floor Residential Tower Coming Soon?

Hyderabad has witnessed massive growth in real estate, especially over the past decade, and there have been massive skyscrapers all over the city. It's safe to say that the city has been growing vertically, and irrespective of the area, there is booming real estate that's bound to attract potential buyers.

Amid the growing demand, one intriguing trend that's being observed here is that almost all the skyscrapers that are present are going beyond 50 floors, and there are attempts to construct a 100-floor skyscraper as well.

Real estate entrepreneur Allipuram Rajasekhar Reddy confirmed this information. In a recent interview, he confirmed that Hyderabad will have a 100-floor tower very soon. Near the Kollur region, a 70-floor tower is already under construction; the permissions are now going on for a 100-floor skyscraper.

Hyderabad is well-equipped to support such ambitious growth in terms of buildings, and thanks to the availability of land, soaring demand for high-rise living, and global investments, it will lead to phenomenal growth in real estate in the coming years for the city.