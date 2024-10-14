HCLTech clocks 10.5 pc rise in net profit at Rs 4,235 cr in Q2 FY25

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Global technology company HCLTech on Monday reported 10.5 per cent rise in net profit (year-on-year) at Rs 4,235 crore in the July-September period (Q2 FY25). However, the net profit was down marginally by 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The revenue from operations surged to Rs 28,862 crore, up 8.2 per cent from a year ago period, according to a company statement.

EBIT margin was 18.6 per cent, growing 149 basis points sequentially, said the company.

According to C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech, the company delivered a strong quarter with revenue growing 1.6 per cent QoQ in constant currency and EBIT coming in at 18.6 per cent.

“This growth was well distributed across verticals, geographies and offerings. HCL Software has delivered a stellar performance of 9.4 per cent YoY this quarter and 6.4 per cent growth in H1 FY25 in constant currency, demonstrating the increasing relevance of our products for the digital economy,” he said in a statement.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share -- 87th consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out.

The IT firm now employs 218,621 people, and added 780 workers in Q2, apart from 2,932 freshers.

For FY25, the company projects revenue growth to be between 3.5 per cent-5.0 per cent YoY in constant currency.

Shiv Walia, Chief Financial Officer, HCLTech, said the company has delivered robust financial results with constant currency (CC) revenue growth at an industry leading 6.2 per cent YoY.

Vijayakumar said that “our pipeline is very strong, including data and AI, digital engineering, SAP migration and efficiency-led programmes”.

“The GenAI offerings like AI Force and AI Foundry are resonating very well with our clients and should be drivers of efficiency, growth, and innovation over the medium term,” said HCLTech CEO.

