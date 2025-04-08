Govt completes auction of two more coal mines

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Coal has signed two more coal mine development and production agreements with the successful bidders of two coal mines - Marwatola-II and Namchik West - under the 11th round of commercial auctions, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

These agreements mark another step toward the country’s goal of achieving self-reliance in coal production, the statement said.

Singhal Business Private Limited has secured the Marwatola-II block, while PRA Nuravi Coal Mining Private Limited has emerged as the successful bidder for Namchik West.

Of the two coal mines, one is fully explored and the other is partially explored. Combined, they are projected to generate an estimated annual revenue of Rs 106.14 crore, based on a total Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of around 0.34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). To operationalise these mines, a capital investment of approximately Rs 55 crore will be required, the statement said.

In terms of employment potential, the two blocks are expected to create around 460 direct and indirect job opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of their respective regions, according to the statement.

Earlier on March 24, the Ministry of Coal had announced the successful auction of 12 coal mines, comprising eight fully explored mines and four partially explored coal mines across five states.

These mines are projected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 3,330 crore (excluding the partially explored mines) and attract a capital investment of approximately Rs 2,319 crore. Additionally, these mines are expected to create 20,902 employment opportunities, significantly contributing to economic development in coal-bearing regions, the statement said.

The mines are located in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha.

With these additions, the Ministry of Coal has now signed agreements for a total of 120 coal mines auctioned under the commercial coal mining framework. These mines represent a cumulative PRC of 265.64 MTPA, with an estimated annual revenue generation of Rs 37,300 crore and a projected investment of Rs 39,900 crore. Moreover, they are expected to provide employment to nearly 3,59,200 individuals across the country.

