Best Smartphones Under ₹20,000: 5 All-Rounders With Big Batteries and 50MP Cameras

Smartphone buyers with a ₹20,000 budget no longer need to give up on performance. In this range, buyers can realistically expect a 50MP or higher main camera, a high-refresh-rate display and a fast-charging battery. Here are five phones worth shortlisting.

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1. Moto G37 Power (₹16,999)

Smartprix rates it the best all-rounder under ₹20,000. It offers 5G, a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP Quad Pixel camera and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, all under ₹17,000.

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2. POCO M8x 5G (₹19,648)

Smartprix names it the best battery pick, citing the biggest battery and the fastest chipset in its list. It suits power users and gamers who want performance headroom.

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3. Realme P4x 5G (about ₹19,590)

A 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging, military-grade certification, and a claimed battery life of up to three days on light use. Prices may have changed since that listing, so check the retailer.

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4. Oppo K13 5G

It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip with 8GB RAM, and has a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The 80W charging is the quickest on this list.

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5. Realme C83 5G

Powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset with a 7,000mAh battery, it recorded 17 hours 9 minutes of tested battery life and a charging time of 2 hours 32 minutes. It is a pick for buyers who put endurance first.

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How to choose

Smartphone prices in India often shift during festive sales, so check the final price on Amazon or Flipkart before buying. The right phone depends on your priority. For rugged build and balance, look at the Moto G37 Power. For raw performance, consider the POCO M8x 5G. For battery life and charging speed, the Realme and Oppo models stand out. As one buying guide notes, the final choice depends on whether camera, performance, gaming or clean software matters most.

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