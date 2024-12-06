FIFA Club WC draw: Real Madrid drawn with Al Hilal, Man City to face Juventus

Miami, Dec 6 (IANS) European champions Real Madrid CF will play Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn in Group G and will face Moroccan side Wydad, Al Ain from UAE and Italian giants Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after the draw for the new 32-team tournament in the USA was made.

The draw, which took place at the Telemundo Center in Miami, USA, also pitted Chelsea in Group D with Brazilian side Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, representing the African country, and Club Leon from Mexico.

CF Pachuca of Mexico and FC Salzburg in Group H and Brazil's SE Palmeiras go up against FC Porto, Egyptian giants Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami CF in Group A.

Argentina's CA River Plate were drawn against Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, Mexico's CF Monterrey and FC Internazionale Milano of Italy in Group E, while Group C features German powerhouse FC Bayern München, OFC representative Auckland City FC, CA Boca Juniors of Argentina and Portugal's SL Benfica.

Group B contains European duo Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético de Madrid, recently-crowned Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo and Seattle Sounders FC of the USA, with the line-up for the tournament completed by Group F, where Brazil's Fluminense FC must take on Borussia Dortmund of Germany, Korea Republic's Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa.

The teams are divided into eight groups of four, playing a round-robin group stage with the top two advancing to the knockout stages.

The opening match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 15 June 2025, while the final will onJuly 13, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

Groups:

Group A-

SE Palmeiras (BRA)

FC Porto (POR)

Al Ahly FC (EGY)

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Botafogo (BRA)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Group C

FC Bayern Munchen (GER)

Auckland City FC (NZL)

CA Boca Juniors (ARG)

SL Benfica (POR)

Group D

CR Flamengo (BRA)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (TUN)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

Club Leon (MEX)

Group E

CA River Plate (ARG)

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

CF Monterrey (MEX)

FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Group F

Fluminense FC (BRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ulsan HD (KOR)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

Wydad AC (MAR)

Al Ain FC (UAE)

Juventus FC (ITA)

Group H

Real Madrid C. F. (ESP)

Al Hilal (KSA)

CF Pachuca (MEX)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

