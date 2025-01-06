Remembering BA Raju: The Pillar of Telugu Cinema on His 65th Birth Anniversary

On January 7th, we remember BA Raju, a towering figure in the Telugu film industry, who dedicated over four decades to shaping its landscape. Known for his multifaceted contributions as a film journalist, public relations officer (PRO), magazine and website head, and producer, BA Raju was an integral part of Telugu cinema’s growth and success.

BA Raju's journey in the industry began as a PRO, where he managed the publicity for the legendary Superstar Krishna. His early work set the foundation for his later success as a film journalist. He earned recognition for his deep knowledge and passion for the film industry, building a network of influential figures, from top directors to iconic heroes and heroines, all of whom he mentored throughout their careers.

In 1994, with the support of his wife, B Jaya, BA Raju founded Super Hit Weekly, a magazine that quickly became a key player in the world of Telugu film journalism. For 27 years, he consistently delivered insightful content, never missing a single issue until his passing. His influence extended beyond journalism; BA Raju worked on the publicity for over 1,500 films, contributing significantly to their success and visibility.

When the Telugu film industry shifted its base to Hyderabad, BA Raju followed suit, relocating the Super Hit office to the city in 2001. That same year, he expanded his reach into film production with the creation of the RJ Cinemas banner, alongside his wife. Their first film together, Premalo Pavani Kalyan, marked the beginning of a successful production career. Over the years, RJ Cinemas went on to produce hits like Chantigadu, Premikulu, Gundamma Gari Manavadu, Sawaal, Lovely, and Vaisakham.

A true innovator, BA Raju also launched IndustryHit.com, a web portal dedicated to the latest news and updates in Telugu cinema. His influence continued through his well-managed team, which provided timely and accurate updates, as well as through his popular Twitter account with nearly seven lakh followers.

Though BA Raju formed close bonds with celebrities across the industry, his relationship with Evergreen Superstar Krishna and Superstar Mahesh Babu stood out. He was a constant presence in the lives of film journalists, offering them financial and emotional support in times of need, and serving as the president of the Film Critics Association.

An irreplaceable source of knowledge, BA Raju had a wealth of information at his fingertips. He could recall the number of films a director had made with a particular actor, the names of film banners, release dates, and even the performance statistics of movies across various centers. His commitment to cinema was unmatched, and his loss leaves a void in the industry.

On the occasion of his 65th birth anniversary, we pay tribute to the legendary BA Raju—an irreplaceable figure whose contributions to Telugu cinema will never be forgotten.