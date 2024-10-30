Kiran Abbavaram's Powerful Response to Trolls

Kiran Abbavaram Fires Back at Trolls: "Why Target Me?"

Young Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram has lashed out at trolls and critics who have been targeting him with fake articles and derogatory comments.

At the pre-release event of his upcoming film "Ka" on Wednesday, Kiran expressed his frustration, asking, "What have I done to you? Why are you targeting me?"

Referring to a particular Kannada dubbing film "Hostel Boys," where his name was mentioned in the titles, Kiran questioned, "Did I deserve to be trolled like that? Can't I succeed?"

Trolling and Fake Articles

Kiran criticized the fake articles being written about him, stating, "One person writes that I'm a rich kid, another says I'm a politician's son. What's the reason behind targeting me?"

He emphasized, "I delivered a hit with 'SR Kalyanamandapam' during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why can't I grow in my career?"

Kiran's outburst has garnered support from fellow actors and industry insiders, who believe that unnecessary trolling can harm a person's mental health.

"Ka" Movie Release

Kiran's latest film "K" is set to release on October 31, coinciding with Diwali celebrations. The movie has generated significant buzz, and fans are eager to see Kiran's performance.

