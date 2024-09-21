RRB announces 3445 vacancies: Apply now!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a job notification with 3,445 vacancies for RRB Undergraduate Posts. Under this, the recruitment board of the Railway plans to recruit Ticket clerks, Typists, Junior typists, and Train clerks posts.

So, the central government has released the notification and is welcoming candidates between 18 and 35 years old to apply for the job.

Application start date: October 21, 2024

Application end date: October 20.

The recruitment board welcomes the candidate to take advantage of this job opportunity by giving 30 days for application.

Application fee: Rs 500 for every category

Rs 400 for Computer Based Test.

Total vacancies: 3445

Ticket clerk: 2022

Typist: 361

Junior Typist: 990

Train clerk: 72

Official website: https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/

Also read Dasara 2024: 10-day holidays for schools and colleges in AP!